Everton are guilty as charged but is it worse than Arsenal wanting to join the Super League

I have a soft spot for Everton – ‘The People’s Club’.
One of the founding members of the football league, the second longest continuous presence in the topflight and nine-time League winners, 5 times having lifted the FA Cup, this is a big club.
Yet them being immediately deducted 10 points for breaching financial rules is a huge moment in English Football.
The Toffees will appeal, thousands will be spent on the best lawyers in the UK to contest that the sanction is beyond reasonable, saying: ‘Both the harshness and severity of the sanction imposed by the commission are neither a fair nor a reasonable reflection of the evidence submitted.’
Yet, the Premier League has finally proved they have the gumption to take their own rules seriously. The assumption is they were always happy to hand out fines knowing the sums were just spare change that billionaire owners could find down the back of their settee.
Taking away points though was seem as self-sabotage. The Prem is one of England’s biggest brands. It’s hard to market it as the best in the world if you have to punish teams for cheating.
This shows not just the blue half of Merseyside, but the rest of the country that there will be consequences if you don’t follow the sport’s laws.
Hopefully it will be a deterrent to other chairmen and women, while some might now be sweating.
Thoughts obviously turn to Man City, but to be fair to the Champions, they have always insisted their innocence and maintain that will be proven.
Everton’s statement is more bizarre. They are not denying their guilt, they simply argue that they were only over the profit and sustainability threshold by 19.5 million, had been honest about the oversight, had been transparent and think the punishment is ‘harsh’.
Let me translate that …. They thought they could knowingly break rules, the repercussions would be a fine and that the Governing body would never dare go down the route of points deductions.
Another line out of Goodison is: ‘The club will also monitor with great interest the decisions made in any other cases concerning the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.”
So, because others have done wrong that makes it okay for you to do the same? Because you think your peers might be doing the same that makes you the victim? Don’t worry what others are doing, look in the mirror and address how you’re running your business. So badly off the pitch that it’s now impacting on the pitch.
Their words suggest they think otherwise but Everton haven’t been unlucky here.
In terms of profitability, you are allowed to be 105 million in the red! That’s a lot of money, a lot of room for error.
Now is this as bad as the ‘Big Six’ trying to break away and start their own Super League? Would that have been more costly to the whole pyramid of England’s footballing pyramid?
Some Gooners might want to cover their ears, have Everton been treated more harshly than when we broke the rules?
Of course, I can write that because I don’t pretend there’s an agenda against us.
Some readers will just casually ignore this. It’s easier to make an example out of Everton then an Arsenal. Reasons you want to keep the Big 6 happy.
Sources say, there was pressure from other clubs to throw the book at Everton. Less so on the Big Six because of that lucrative TV contact the Big 6 are responsible for yet share with the rest.
Because the Big 6 got a tap on the wrist though doesn’t make it okay for others to act how they want.
If you don’t meet the standards set by the League, you leave yourself open for repercussions.
Everton are now 19th but only three points from safety. With another 26 games to go it’s not a disaster for Sean Dyche, who will know there are three worse sides then his.
Everton will be fine.
Long term though I hope it sets a precedent.
Dan
The punishment looks harsh but when you factor in that there are three clear favourites for relegation then they have got away pretty lightly. If that deduction had been inflicted on the last couple of seasons they would have gone down. As it stands, they have plenty of time to make up the few points they need to escape relegation.
I know they are publicly protesting but they are probably pretty pleased with it
Nothing will be learnt from this and nothing will happen to City. The EPL can punish Everton because they have been transparent and are presently of the status that reflects their historical success as a club. It’s just another opportunity for the Premier League to demonstrate its corrupt and soulless nature. Mark my words, absolutely nothing will be done to Man City. The EPL will not damage its brand and risk Pep walking away.
Like nothing was done to any of the top 6 including Arsenal ?
Think you have misread Everton’s statement slightly Dan.
1st they didn’t deliberately overspend in the hopes of a fine. The key point is Usamov was sanctioned and they lost the sponsorship linked to him. Add in the new stadium and the mismanagement of the football side of the business they have found themselves in trouble.
2nd when they refer to other clubs I think they are specifically looking at Chelsea and their self reported issues that are more severe as well as City and their charges. Essentially like some legal experts have come out and commented is likely now they expect those clubs to be outright relegated if found guilty of more severe and deliberate transgressions.
Does it matter if it’s deliberate or not ?
If you were not aware you were speeding does that make it okay and mean you should get away with it ?
Now we’re comparing speeding with high (and low) finance?😜😜😜
An example that just because admit to breaking rules it doesn’t make it okay too
Chelsea might get some leniency for owning up before actually being charged with anything, but if City are eventually found to have commited those 115 sins, then I think we can say “bye, bye Bluebirds.”
Shame about Everton (the club), but not so much for their crap fans.
Oh please Everton cheated plain and simple they spent more money than they were allowed to and this enabled them to keep their premier league table. How can you equate arsenal wanting to join a competition to the cheating Everton are culpable of.
That ten point deduction won’t relegate Everton but if the likes of leicester Burnley Norwich sue for compensation then going into administration will give them another points deduction that will put them down. You can feel sorry for the Everton supporters but not for the club the club put themselves in that position
Firstly, Everton have a wonderful fanbase that have stayed loyal to them through decades of THEIR noisy neighbours dominating Merseyside football, just as city fans have done during the Mancunian seasons.
This is NOT about the fans, as ALL those clubs supporters proved, when they protested against the “super league” that Dan brings into his article.
One thing we should remember, as Arsenal fans, is that we had a manager who always believed in the rules and carried his beliefs out with a passion…. sometimes to his own detriment.
I remember years ago, when Luton were found guilty of corruption and relegated, in much the same way as Glasgow Rangers and Swindon Town were, not just deducted ten points…. while Manchester United were also found guilty of breaches similar to Luton (if my memory is correct) but were only fined – such was the power they held in English football.
So don’t be surprised if city and chelsea are not punished in the way Everton have, history tells us that, due to the corruption of the in football, money always talks.
Were the six clubs involved in the super league guilty of breaking financial rules?
No they were not, but they were guilty of thinking that they were bigger than football itself… and the fanbase showed them EXACTLY what they thought about it!!!
Since then, of course, the Kronkies have kept their words – let’s hope Everton fans are just as lucky.