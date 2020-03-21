Everton becomes Arsenal’s latest rival in the race to sign Dutch league teenager

Everton set to challenge Arsenal for the signature of Feyenoord’s Orkun Kokcu

Feyenoord’s Orkun Kokcu is a man in demand as a host of top European sides look to take him away from the Dutch league.

The 19-year-old has been in fine form for his Dutch side, despite his age, he is one of their key players.

His performances have caught the attention of Arsenal and the Gunners are reportedly keen to make him one of their players.

Mikel Arteta has reportedly added him to his shopping list for next summer, but the Gunners know that they will face tough competition for his signature.

A report in Football London claims that Everton has become the latest team to show interest in the teenager and they are prepared to battle with Arsenal to land him.

The Toffees have become more ambitious after they made Carlo Ancellotti their new manager and the Italian is prepared to compete with top Premier League sides for the best talent.

The same report further claims that Ancelotti is already looking to beat Arsenal to Lille defender, Gabriel.

Arteta has made Arsenal attractive to watch and to play for again and he will hope that he can convince Kokcu to move to the Emirates instead.