Everton boss calls Arsenal transfer target as he looks to beat Gunners to his signature

Arsenal is battling with Everton and other teams for the signature of Thiago Silva and the Toffees may have moved ahead of the Gunners after an intervention by Carlo Ancelotti.

Le10Sports claims that Ancelotti has gotten in touch with the defender over the phone and he has informed him of his interest in taking him to Merseyside for a reunion.

The Italian managed Silva during his time as PSG’s manager and he will no doubt hope that their history would help him beat Arsenal to signing the centre back.

Silva will be a free agent this summer after PSG decided not to extend his current contract with them.

He will be offered an extension to finish this season with them because they are still competing in the Champions League, then he would need a new club from next season.

Arsenal has been linked with a move for him as the Gunners prepare for an assault on the top four next season, as we reported yesterday.

David Luiz is another experienced Brazilian defender at the Emirates and adding Sliva to the Arsenal team might make Arsenal’s backline one of the most experienced in the Premier League.

However, Everton is prepared to offer him a two-year deal to join them, it is unclear if Arsenal can offer him a similar deal as he will be 36 at the start of next season.