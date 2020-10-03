Everton contact Arsenal over unwanted star’s signature

Everton are claimed to have made contact with Arsenal over a move to sign Sokratis this summer.

The 32 year-old is believed to have been told that he is surplus to requirements in North London this term, having fallen down the pecking order.

Arsenal have added Gabriel Magalhaes this summer, while Pablo Mari was also signed after impressing on loan last season, while Rob Holding has recently been told that he has a role to play at the club despite interest in his signature.

Everton have now made contact in a bid to bring Sokratis to Merseyside, although it remains to be seen whether their bid stems on their failure to land Dan Godfrey from Norwich City, who they are expected to sign.

#Everton are expected to sign #Norwich defender Ben Godfrey but according to @antonis_tsir they also had contacted #Arsenal for Sokratis Papastathopoulos. The Greek defender has been informed that he is not in Mikel Arteta's plans. https://t.co/3GNzvhmuhj — Greek Football (@greekfootball_) October 3, 2020

The defender recently turned down a move to Fulham according to the FootballInsider, despite the club making attempts to sign him on loan or meet the asking price of the Gunners, so it remains to be seen whether Sok would be open to a move to Everton.

Arsenal are still believed to be working on boosting their finances in a bid to reinvest those funds into their midfield, with rumours still continuing to run on our pursuit of Thomas Partey or Houssem Aouar.

Sead Kolasinac, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi and Shkodran Mustafi are also believed to be available this week, with until Monday to get the deals over the line before deadline day.

Would Sokratis really turn down Everton with the transfer window set to close on Monday?