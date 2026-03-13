Everton continues to follow Arsenal man ahead of possible summer move

Arsenal could consider allowing Myles Lewis Skelly to leave the club at the end of the current season as he continues to struggle for regular game time.

The defender was the first choice left back at the Emirates last term and appeared to have secured an important role within the squad. However, his position in the team has changed significantly this season following the arrivals and performances of Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapié.

With both players now ahead of him in the pecking order, Lewis Skelly has found opportunities increasingly limited. Although Arsenal still regard him as a talented defender with considerable potential, the club may find it difficult to provide him with the consistent playing time required for his development.

Everton Monitoring Situation

Interest in the defender is already beginning to grow ahead of the summer transfer window. According to Football Insider, Everton have been tracking Lewis Skelly since the start of the current season and have maintained their interest as the campaign has progressed.

The Toffees consider him one of the best options available in the league for the position and believe he could strengthen their defensive unit. Everton are expected to assess several areas of their squad in the summer, and the addition of a new left back is understood to be a key priority.

This situation could create an opportunity for the Merseyside club to move for Lewis Skelly if Arsenal become open to negotiating his departure.

Future Decision Looms

Arsenal have previously maintained that they would prefer the defender to remain at the club and compete for his place in the team. The club continue to value his ability and recognises the qualities that made him their first choice left back in the previous campaign.

However, circumstances could change before the end of the season. If Lewis Skelly continues to struggle for minutes, Arsenal may reconsider their position and become more receptive to offers.

Should that scenario develop, Everton could be well placed to make a move for the defender. It remains to be seen whether Lewis Skelly would be willing to join the Toffees or whether he might prefer to wait for an opportunity to move to a bigger club in the future.