Everton could make a January swoop for Arsenal man

Everton is reportedly considering a January move for Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale, as the goalkeeper has lost his starting position in the Gunners’ lineup.

Ramsdale has been struggling to displace David Raya as Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper and may seek a transfer to secure regular playing time.

Despite having one of England’s top goalkeepers in Jordan Pickford as their current first choice, Everton is apparently open to selling Pickford if a serious suitor emerges during the upcoming transfer window. The report, as mentioned by Fichajes, suggests that Everton is considering Ramsdale as a potential replacement for Pickford.

Ramsdale will need to make a decision regarding his future, whether to stay at Arsenal and compete for the starting role or seek a new club where he can secure regular playing time. His choice will likely depend on his aspirations and opportunities for first-team action.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale is understandably not happy about his lack of game time at the Emirates, but it does not make much sense for him to leave Arsenal and move to a smaller club like Everton.

