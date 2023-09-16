Everton could match a century-long record against Arsenal this weekend

Arsenal is gearing up to face Everton in the Premier League this weekend, and it’s undeniably one of their most challenging fixtures of the season, particularly considering their history of losses to the Toffees.

Everton experienced a significant uplift when they introduced a new manager last season, and one of the outcomes of their resurgence was a victory over Arsenal. This result had a substantial impact on Arsenal’s title aspirations, preventing them from clinching the Premier League.

Now, Mikel Arteta’s squad is determined to reverse their recent string of disappointing results against Everton. On the other side, Evertonians are eager to secure their first win of the season following another difficult start to the campaign.

According to Arsenal’s website, Everton has emerged victorious in four of their last five home league encounters with Arsenal, including the previous three. Should Everton manage to triumph again this weekend, it would mark the first time they’ve secured four consecutive home wins against Arsenal since they accomplished this feat between 1910 and 1913. This historical context adds an extra layer of significance to the match for both teams.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Everton is an opponent that we know we need to defeat, but we have to get out of our heads and ignore our record in this fixture.

The boys need to be positive and confident, knowing that we are the better side and on our day, we can beat any club in the Premier League.

