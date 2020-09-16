Everton decision proves Arsenal cashed-in at the right time

Arsenal made the decision to sell both Theo Walcott and Alex Iwobi to Everton in recent years, and the Blues are now looking to cash-in after they failed to make an impact.

Both players were Arsene Wenger projects, but the Frenchman finally decided to cut his losses in the manager’s final season in charge, selling Walcott in January when the Merseyside club came in with an offer of more than £20 Million, as stated on the BBC.

Walcott had his moments at Arsenal, scoring some impressive hat-tricks, and may well have hit greater heights had he not suffered with a number of injury setbacks.

Iwobi made his debut for the club in 2015, despite telling Standard Sport that he was nearly released from the club twice in his early years.

He left for Everton 12 months ago for an initial fee of £28 Million which could go up to £34 Million as stated on the BBC also.

Both were sold to the same club in Everton, for a combined fee of in excess of £50 Million, and with the club now set to cash-in, I can’t help but imagine they will return around half that total amount.

Arsenal’s options out wide however have vastly improved in recent summers, with Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka and Willian huge upgrades on the pair.

Did our club sell the pair at their maximum values? Has our club gradually been getting better and better in the transfer market in recent years, considering we appear to have done amazing business over the past 12 months?

Patrick