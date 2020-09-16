Everton decision proves Arsenal cashed-in at the right time

Arsenal made the decision to sell both Theo Walcott and Alex Iwobi to Everton in recent years, and the Blues are now looking to cash-in after they failed to make an impact.
Both players were Arsene Wenger projects, but the Frenchman finally decided to cut his losses in the manager’s final season in charge, selling Walcott in January when the Merseyside club came in with an offer of more than £20 Million, as stated on the BBC.
Walcott had his moments at Arsenal, scoring some impressive hat-tricks, and may well have hit greater heights had he not suffered with a number of injury setbacks.
Iwobi made his debut for the club in 2015, despite telling Standard Sport that he was nearly released from the club twice in his early years.
He left for Everton 12 months ago for an initial fee of £28 Million which could go up to £34 Million as stated on the BBC also.
Both were sold to the same club in Everton, for a combined fee of in excess of £50 Million, and with the club now set to cash-in, I can’t help but imagine they will return around half that total amount.
Arsenal’s options out wide however have vastly improved in recent summers, with Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka and Willian huge upgrades on the pair.
Did our club sell the pair at their maximum values? Has our club gradually been getting better and better in the transfer market in recent years, considering we appear to have done amazing business over the past 12 months?
Patrick
Thought exactly the same thing when I looked at Sky Sports this morning. Just proves we don’t always screw up! 🙂
Walcott would ve commanded much more transfer fee had we sold him earlier. He could have got huge amont of transfer fee from Wilshere, Ramsay, Sanchez n Ozil. Welbeck, Chambers, Holding, Torreria would have also commanded decent fee had we taken decision in right time. Now we don’t get buyer for Mustafi, Sokratis, Kolasinac, Elhneny, Mhikhi who all are good players for premier league. We overpaid around twice for Pepe. So our transfer market is absolute shambles. There are just bunch of illiterate persons. Among all these failures only Iwobi sale seems to be decent piece of business. It’s no strange that our club has fallen from grace despite spending huge amount every transfer market just for non productive outcome.
It was Wenger and Gazidis making an absolute hash of things! To be fair to the new regime, they are doing well overall, and have been trying to undo the mess they inherited, which has proved very tough, and we all know why.
No comment .
🤣🤣🤣
Iwobi struggling to make Everton’s first 11? And people on here actually thought he was good for Arsenal?