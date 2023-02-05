Everton defeat is a realty check – Are Arsenal really ready to win the League?

Everton v Arsenal Review – by Dan Smith
A couple of weeks ago I predicted Arsenal might draw at Brighton, and I was surprised by the backlash from some readers who simply can’t have anything negative said about the team they love.
In truth my forecast for this weekend was a point but I didn’t want the abuse (which is sad).
Yet on Saturday, we saw why the Gunners simply won’t be able to maintain their title challenge.
Many Gooners focus on our two fixtures with Man City yet what decides title races, is what you do at a Goodison Park, Villa Park, London Stadium, etc.
Champions go to these tough grounds and find a way to leave with all the points.
How we grinded out victories at Elland Road, Selhurst Park and the second half at the Lane were very un-Arsenal like and whatever happens it’s an area our team have improved in, they can now fight and win matches even when not playing well.
Yet over the years our squad have always had what we saw yesterday in them, it’s something that was sadly a case of when and not if old habits would return.
We arrived in Liverpool with utter arrogance, like we only had to show up to be victorious. We are not a good enough footballing side to be taking any opposition for granted but here was evidence of players believing in their own hype, not helped by being knocked out of the FA Cup with one shot on target labelled as positive because we only lost 1-0. By the way, how did resting players at the Etihad help in anyway this weekend?
There’s zero excuse for any of our players to not have expected a battle. Everyone knows the one thing Sean Dyche would have demanded from his first training session is effort and work rate. If they didn’t know that there has literally been pictures all week of Everton players doing bleep tests.
More worrying is we lost the very same encounter over 12 months ago for our poor attitude. There’s footage from Amazon of our manager going mental at half time and so angry at full time for how poor our attitude was that he couldn’t even speak to his team.
How that wasn’t a warming sign throughout the week is a mystery. A bigger one is how the same coach can say how much he loves his team after repeating the same mistakes?
When I say the same …….
Ramsdale, White , Tomiyasu, Tierney, Holding, Gabriel, Partey, Elneny, Xhaka, Lokonga, Smith Rowe, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah were all around 12 months ago.
The pressure of making the top 4 and fear of failure crippled those players, asking them to a year later to have the mentality to cope with a title race is asking too much. Jesus and Zinchenko have helped but it’s simply too much too soon to ask the same players mental strength to have improved that drastically.
My peers don’t have to be sensitive about that fact. Arsenal have made huge strides, we don’t have to be precious about the fact that Man City have set standards that we just can’t compete with yet.
The Champions have recorded point totals in the late nineties, once having to put winning sequences up to 14 games to hold off Liverpool. To match that, we can’t be having days where we don’t show up.
You sense Pep Guardiola is aware of that, hence why he’s started the mind games by making us out more of a threat then we actually are.
Sir Alex Ferguson once said that he didn’t bother looking at the table this time of the year. As long as Man United were in contention in April and May he was happy because he knew his men had the experience to get over the line.
Pep is the same, knowing he has a dressing room of players who know how to find a way to win. He also knows Arsenal will always have days like Everton in them, and that you can’t have those days if you want to be Champions.
Mentality is such a strong component in sport, it decides margins which are so small between success and failure.
This time last year we didn’t show up at Palace, home to Brighton, then at Southampton. Any run like that would cost us the title.
How we respond will be vital.
Yet Saturday was our reality check, why we are not ready to be Champions yet.
Dan
Everybody knows that we can’t win all matches and we won’t win all matches.
So why rolling out the drums so soon with all this negativity?
I agree with you but at the same timeI think this article is not about being negative..
It’s author’s view how he thinks about current crop of players..
The response to this defeat in the next game will determine how far we have grown.
Let us see how it goes next weekend against Brentford. One thing I know is that they ain’t beating us in our fortress, The Emirates.
Was always suspicious of that match against Everton, a keep reminding fans when everyone was beating Everton last season we lost to them at Merseyside.
Because am guided by history I was always weary of the new managers bounce particular at Merseyside.
But we must pick ourselves up and return to winning ways against Brentford, a team that is high in confidence who will be playing for all three points.
I’m sorry that you felt the need to write this article after our first league loss in months, Dan.
If we begin to struggle in the next couple of games to maintain the energy and mentality then by all means have a go. Neither you nor I know if what happened yesterday was a blip or the start of something more serious.
It was how we lost Sue
How do we top of the prem go to Everton and they want it more ?
I think Dan, that each team will have a poor game from time to time. The Everton match showed that we are no different. It could be called bad timing that we came up against a tough cookie in Sean Dyche who, on the strength of yesterday’s performance, showed that Frank Lampard had as good as lost the players. I wonder if Arsenal would have lost with him still in charge?
I agree , a few weeks ago would have been a win
Have you forgotten that City drew at Everton and was beaten home by Brentford? This same season. Why do you castigate Arsenal we lost at Goodjohnson park? No team is unbeatable in the Premier league. It’s a marathon. The team will take the highest amount points at the end of the season, wins the title. We are still going to drop points, so do man city. So, hold horses yet mr. Dan.
One bad result and we are staring to lose our heads. It takes some steel and excellence to go 16-2-2, and if anyone thinks that standard will just drop in one day like a rock then you’re being disingenuous. This is the EPL, every other team is guaranteed to have these results. The best Deepers team in three decades got thrashed by 7 at VP. Last season City were humbled 5-3 by leicester and played off the park by BHA. This season, they were held at HOME by LAMPARD’s Everton quite a feat when Everton were being thrashed by everyone. This article is rushed Dan Smith, should’ve waited for at least three such performances on the bounce to start writing! BTW Pep has been very honest when you see how bad the Oiler’s have been. There are no mind games there, City have just been bad recently.
You very right Fifa I’m so surprised reading this article to be honest You can’t expect us to play all season without you seeing results like this and if you check the table which I know the writer must have checked you will find it that Manchester city has 3D 3L which I’m sure that they will also have some bad results too been in all three major competition though it is a tough match and a bad results I’m sure they will bounce back so quickly I trust their mentality this season
*Dippers
Wonderful.
Before the season started, you predicted, we would finish outside top 4. That prediction looks to be so much off, that we can take hope also after your new prediction.
But please don’t start predicting we will win the title, before it has become a mathematic fact 😉
Last season I predicted we would bottle the top 4 race , you said we wouldn’t so you were far off lol
I hope your right , hope I get it wrong
But our mentality yesterday was worrying
Sorry, you must be misinformed. I didn’t predict Top 4 last year.
I agree, we didn’t turn up yesterday, and it is worrying. But it is only worrying because suddenly winning the league is the new standard for this young and very talented team.
I think fans should just calm down and appreciate the fantastic progress we have made over the last 2-3 years, and that the ground is being laid for future success.
Should we win the title already this year, it would be amazing, but if we don’t, it can never be a failure.
Great point AndersS!
This has been a long time coming! How come it took so long? The team deserves credit for keeping Dan’s finger-pointing article in the oven for so long; it must have become so charred that he couldn’t keep it any longer.
Team deserve allot of credit mate
It’s not a knock on the team to say they don’t have the mentality to get over the line
If we finish 2nd it’s been a good season still
Just that performance ( not result ) was a sign that we are not ready in my opinion
Excellent point Dan! I agree with your point; however, your article did not come across as your response does. We wish the team the best of luck on this new terrain. Given that these guys are young and have never walked this path before, I believe they need our support and not too much criticism during their difficult times.
This young and very likeable team has done enough in this season to afford an occasional bad result like yesterday’s. It is moments like this where they need us to show our support. In victory and in defeat, i choose to resolutely stand behind them.
It’s not the loss It’s the way we lost.
We didn’t match their energy or intensity, they wanted it more.
That isn’t about form It’s about mentality.
Losing the fight is ok with me; you scrap, tussle, never back down for 90 minutes.
Unfortunately we didn’t show that yesterday IMHO. We looked dull and flat, and have no answer when Saka and Martinelli get double teamed on the wings.
Do you think man city play fantastic football every game? They have lost games the way we did yesterday as well. I don’t understand all the overreacting. We are not entitled to win every single game, or lose in a way that is deemed good by fans. These players are human beings we’re talking about here, not robots. Everybody has bad days, including athletes. We’ve shown energy and intensity all season long and after one bad result, we’re judging the team for the rest of the season? a lot of arsenal fans are very childish, it boggles my mind. It’s either we are overjoyed or completely slagging the team off. There has to be some balance and perspective. Whether this team wins the league or not at this point doesn’t matter to me. Arsenal are back as a force to be reckoned with again, and all the ingredients needed to be a team challenging for trophies consistently is in place now. So if it’s not this season, I have no doubt we’ll be competing for the title for years to come.
No but I think that Man city team have a history of being able to handle the pressure of a title race
We dont
@also you are spot on. One of the rational comments have on this site. Even the Invincibles had their difficult moments. Though they went through the entire season unbeaten, there were some games were they lead 70 minutes and ended drawing them. To go an entire season unbeaten was not just the quality, strength and character, there were some luck in there as well. I lady luck visit us more often this season. The Premier league is ours this season. But the path is not going to smooth.
We need to bounce back next weekend…
I would worry a little now because last time when we were in serious tittle race we collapsed in February itself in Season 07-08..
I am not taking into account the season when Leicester won because that season we became tittle contenders because all other serious players had their won of the worst season..
In 07-08 season we had that Eduardo injury and we drew that game..
Later on it was collapse and we finished season on 3 behind Chelsea.
We were 5 clear off Utd and we couldn’t win and subsequently Utd did win their game against Newcastle on Sunday to cut the gap on 3
Later on that season ended in misery..
So if your not taking the Leicester title into account, because other teams had their worst season, why are you not considering liverpool, chelsea and the spuds this season?
Why do some of our fans belittle our achievements so readily?
As for the game yesterday, we didn’t turn up…. but it seems that Dan is dismissing the previous results in order to claim we’re not ready to win the PL.
We lost a game by playing badly, just as city have.
I don’t actually see them as our challengers, I see fans like Piers Morgan and (sorry to say) Dan, who go completely overboard over one result.
Ken mate I agree with you
I actually think the team have done great this season but In my heart I fear when the pressure is on we can’t do what City can do in the run in
Maybe City lose today and we get away with yesterday ?
Hope so mate , really do
I simply worried about our attitude
What I constantly notice with DANS pieces , is how he comments that he has a right tob e negative. Konstanatin just wrote a piece which criticised us and I thought fairly too.
But Konstantin does not, unlike DAN, REVEL IN NEGATIVITY, ALMOST ALL THE TIME AND AGGRESSIVELY EXPLAIN WHY HE HAS A RIGHT TO BE NEGATIVE.
One piece is realistic; the other one, DAN, revels in negativity and rarely ever says anything that is NOT negative. Sigh!
Jon , what did you call Xakha when we beat Palace ? Sigh
Honestly, it was a shocking defeat. The energy level was low and if this attitude continues i see another defeat against Brentford . 16-2-2 is quite remarkable but it is way too early to relax. We need Gabriel Jesus back as soon as possible.
Come on Tottenham! Sorry… I’ll wash my mouth out with industrial strength disinfectant now… 🤣🤣🤣 All about the league table innit!
We didnt deserve anything out the game yesterday
We didnt match them in all departments
At times we rode our luck
A few poor finishes from our part and on another day the game turns on its head if we slot one away
It’s how we start and finish the next game
Will we have the mental strength to move on from yesterday’s game
Do we have enough big characters in the dressing room to help us move on
Damn right we do!
My concern is not now is is come end of March
People, that is when the title race starts and if we are still within touching distance come end of March April then bleat on about mettle strength ect
For now it is a blip
Brentford at home is a grest game for us to show our resolve and support for what has been a great journey to date bar a few blips
OT – Spurs doing us some favour.
At least for now…
Long way too..
Hopefully score stays that way..
Spurs has their own motivation to win because Newcastle dropped points yesterday for CL place
HT – Still 1 – 0. We had seen a 2 – 0 become 2 – 4 recently, so never going to hope high.
People complaining that it’s just 1 bad game are correct but it doesn’t change the fact that it was a poor performance. Losing while showing effort is fine, this wasn’t that.
When the team plays well they get the credit, when they play badly they get criticism. What’s difficult to understand about this?