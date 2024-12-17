Everton defender celebrates the 0-0 draw at Arsenal “a point feels more like a win”

Arsenal failing to beat Everton, with the game ending 0-0 at the Emirates Stadium, was so frustrating that to some Gooners it felt like a loss.

With the game being played at the same time as Liverpool versus Fulham, Gooners at halftime must have looked at live score updates, seen that the table toppers were 1-0 down and had one of their players, Andy Robertson, sent off with a red card, and probably felt that if we beat Everton, we’d have a massive boost in the title race.

After enduring a goalless first half, Gooners were frustrated to endure a goalless second half as well. They were even more frustrated that 10-man Liverpool managed to force a 2-2 draw with Fulham.

Everton’s defensive fortitude and Arsenal’s toothless attack saw the Toffees leave the Emirates with a point. No one should be leaving the Emirates with a point, and Everton knows that. In fact, they’re celebrating that draw as if it was a win. To them, as Jarrad Branthwaite suggests, things went to plan—they were keen not to lose and didn’t lose. That’s why just attempting two shots the whole game, both off target, doesn’t bother them.

“I think it’s a massive point,” he told Everton TV. “It’s a tough game. We know how good of a side they are and I think we showed how good of a team we are as well.

“Coming down here and getting a point feels more like a win, because not many people come down here and pick up anything, so to do that is massive and it’ll take us on to the next games.

“Obviously, it’s really pleasing to get another clean sheet. You give yourself the best possible chance in games when you do that.”

For coach Mikel Arteta and his boys, such comments should make them angry, and rightfully so. Hopefully, it inspires them to be ruthless and make the Emirates Stadium even more hostile. Teams shouldn’t be thinking they can come to our home turf, frustrate the Gunners, and leave with a point.

In the second half of the season, Manchester City, Chelsea, Newcastle, and Tottenham will visit us at the Emirates. If the Emirates Stadium can turn into a fortress, given the Gooners’ backing as the 12th man, then there can only be brighter days for our Gunners.

