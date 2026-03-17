Everton has decided to make an attempt for Arsenal man

Everton have been linked with a move for Ben White for several months, and the Toffees now appear to have activated him as a serious transfer option. The defender is increasingly likely to leave Arsenal in the summer, with the Gunners reportedly considering an upgrade on the injury-prone Englishman.

White remains one of the stronger performers within the Arsenal squad, yet it is widely accepted that every player has a price. According to Football Insider, Everton are prepared to meet that valuation to secure his services. The report indicates that the Merseyside club have been monitoring him for some time and believes he could provide a long-term solution to their issues at right back.

Everton’s Interest in Strengthening Defence

Everton’s interest reflects a broader effort to reinforce their defensive structure ahead of the new season. White’s experience and consistency make him an appealing option, particularly as the club looks to address weaknesses in that area. The report suggests that he is viewed internally as one of the most suitable candidates to fill the role on a long-term basis.

Arsenal’s Position and Potential Replacement Plans

Mikel Arteta has shown loyalty to his trusted players, but there is an understanding that improvements may be required to maintain competitiveness. While White continues to be a dependable figure, he has now fallen behind Jurrien Timber in the current pecking order. This shift could influence Arsenal’s willingness to consider offers.

Although the club recognises that his departure would create a gap within the squad, they are already assessing alternative right-backs as potential replacements. Plans are in place to secure a successor should an agreement be reached with Everton. As a result, a transfer remains a realistic possibility, with both clubs seemingly open to progressing discussions in the coming months.