Everton in pole position to beat Arsenal to the signing of young Brazilian

Everton is close to completing a move for Arsenal’s target, Gabriel Magalhaes, according to the Daily Mail.

The Brazilian defender is one of the French Ligue 1’s most impressive centre backs and his fine performances in France have helped Lille to challenge for a Champions League place this season.

The defender was born in Brazil, but he has developed his career in France with Lille and he looks set to join an even bigger team soon.

Arsenal is one of the several teams looking to make a move for the 22-year-old this summer with Everton and Chelsea, the two other English sides who have been monitoring him.

Mail Sport is, however, claiming that the Toffees are confident of sealing a move for him sooner rather than later, beating Arsenal to the defender for around £25 million.

If he joins them, he would become Carlo Ancelotti’s first signing on Merseyside.

Arsenal, however, can beat the Toffees to his signing if they can offer more money, which may prove difficult under the current economic climate.

The Gunners signed two defenders on loan in the last transfer window and Mikel Arteta is expected to add more firepower in that position when the transfer window reopens.

Dayot Upamecano and Chris Smalling are two other defenders that have been linked with a move to the Emirates.