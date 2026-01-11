Everton is eyeing a move for injury-prone Arsenal star

Ben White has been linked with a possible move to Everton as the Toffees continue their search for a new right back to strengthen their squad. The Arsenal defender has shown strong form when available for selection, yet his recent spell has been disrupted by fitness issues. These setbacks have affected his ability to maintain a consistent place in the starting lineup, despite his evident quality and experience at the highest level.

White’s situation at Arsenal

White has lost his regular spot in the Arsenal team to Jurrien Timber, largely because he has struggled to stay fit. While his availability has been limited, he remains a respected figure within the squad, and Mikel Arteta values his professionalism and versatility. When fit, White is capable of delivering reliable performances, but his current situation highlights the importance of sustained fitness if he is to enjoy a prolonged career at the Emirates.

Competition for places means that White often finds himself on the bench when the squad is fully fit, though he did play against Portsmouth this afternoon. This lack of guaranteed playing time could prompt him to consider his options, particularly if regular minutes become harder to secure in the months ahead.

Everton interest and potential move

Everton are believed to be monitoring White’s situation closely as they look to resolve ongoing issues in the right-back position. According to Football Insider, the Merseyside club are admirers of the defender and are weighing up a potential move in either the current or next transfer window. The right back role has posed problems for Everton for some time, and addressing that area of the squad is viewed as a priority.

A move to Everton could offer White the chance to play more consistently, especially with the club showing positive signs under David Moyes. The prospect of regular football may appeal to the defender if his role at Arsenal remains uncertain. While no decision appears imminent, the interest suggests that White has viable options should he decide that a change of environment would benefit his career.