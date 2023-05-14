Everton is prepared to offload Arsenal target if they are relegated

Everton is fighting for their safety in the Premier League for the second time in as many campaigns.

The Toffees have some fine players in their group, yet they are struggling to avoid the drop.

Everton has a number of good players and Premier League clubs are preparing to poach some of their key men when the campaign ends.

The Sun reveals the Toffees will cash in on some of their current players when the term finishes.

It claims one man who could be on the move is Amadou Onana, who has attracted the attention of Arsenal this season.

The Belgian only joined them in the summer, but he is easily one of the best players in his position in England and Arsenal wants to add him to their squad when the season finishes.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Onana has a combative presence that we expected to see from Thomas Partey.

The Ghanaian has struggled to even prove he is a better option to Jorginho in recent weeks and Onana is likely a better player if we add him to our squad.

However, he will not come cheap, as Everton will make as much money as they can from his departure.

