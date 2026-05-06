Everton is still tracking Arsenal’s youngster ahead of a summer move

Everton were linked with a move for Myles Lewis Skelly during the January transfer window, as the young defender was struggling for regular game time at Arsenal. However, the player ultimately remained in North London, choosing to continue his development under Mikel Arteta.

Since then, his situation has not significantly improved in terms of minutes on the pitch, although his recent involvement has shown encouraging signs. In the last two matches, he has been handed starting opportunities and responded with strong performances, demonstrating his potential value to the squad.

Growing Influence at Arsenal

Arsenal are expected to continue managing his development carefully over the coming weeks. His versatility and composure have been noted internally, and there is a possibility that he will feature more regularly as the season progresses.

Despite this recent involvement, his long-term future remains uncertain. Interest from other clubs has not diminished, and several sides are expected to monitor his situation closely ahead of the summer transfer window.

Everton Maintain Interest

As reported by Football Insider, Everton remain keen on securing his signature. The club view him as a promising defensive option who could strengthen their squad as they continue their rebuilding process.

The report suggests that Everton is prepared to intensify their efforts at the end of the season to bring him to Merseyside. His potential ability to contribute in different roles is seen as an attractive asset for their evolving team.

However, his recent deployment in midfield could influence Arsenal’s decision-making. If he continues to impress in this expanded role, the club may opt to retain him as part of their long-term plans rather than consider a sale.

As a result, the coming months will be important in determining whether he remains a key part of Arsenal’s future or becomes a target for Premier League rivals seeking to capitalise on his development.