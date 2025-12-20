Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall v Chelsea
Everton is unable to recover key player for Arsenal game

Everton have received mixed news on the injury front ahead of their match against Arsenal in a few hours. While Jack Grealish has recovered in time to be involved, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall will not be available. Both players had been doubts leading into the fixture, and Everton are aware that they will need to perform at a very high level if they are to overcome the Gunners.

Arsenal Face a Demanding Test

Arsenal arrive as one of the most impressive teams to watch in world football over recent months, continuing to work tirelessly in their pursuit of success this season. Their form has raised expectations, yet this fixture represents a difficult challenge. Everton is known to be a demanding opponent, particularly at home, and Arsenal supporters remain uncertain about what to expect after witnessing the team struggle in their recent league outing against Wolves.

Everton, however, has enjoyed a strong overall campaign, which further underlines the scale of the task facing Arsenal. To secure a positive result, the Gunners will need to deliver a performance well above the level shown in their last league match. The intensity and organisation required will be significant, especially against a side that has shown resilience and consistency across the season.

This match also marks the beginning of a congested run of fixtures for Arsenal. A victory would therefore provide more than just three points, offering a valuable mental boost as they prepare for a demanding schedule ahead. Starting this period with a win could help set the tone for the weeks to come and reinforce belief within the squad.

Everton Deal with Key Absence

For Everton, the absence of Dewsbury Hall is a notable setback. His unavailability removes an important option from their midfield and limits their choices against high-quality opposition. Speaking about the situation, according to Everton’s official website, David Moyes confirmed the news and explained the wider context. He said:

“Kiernan is doing well but not available for the game. He’ll be a big miss for us but that’s what happens at this time of the years, liable to lose players, every club has got injuries and suspensions, so we’re no different to anybody else.”

His comments highlight the challenges Everton face, while also acknowledging that squad issues are part of the season for all clubs.

