Everton join Arsenal in race to sign Argentine forward

Everton are the latest name to be linked with a move to sign Lazio forward Joaquin Correa this summer, with Arsenal and Tottenham also believed to be of interest.

The 26 year-old helped Argentina to win the Copa America this summer, but it was his club form that has caught the most attention.

Correa was credited with 11 goals and six assists last term in a lacklustre Lazio side that finished in sixth spot last term, and could well be on the move this summer.

Arsenal were previously claimed by Sky Italia to be considering the possibility of somewhat of a swap deal including both Joaquin and Lucas Torreira previously, with the Serie A side believed to be keen on the Uruguayan’s signature, but talk has cooled of late.

Everton are now named by Corriere Dello Sport(via Football365) as entering the race to sign the forward, with the belief that €30 Million would be enough to tempt the Biancoceleste to sell.

The Gunners are yet to add an attacking midfielder to our ranks since seeing Martin Odegaard return to Real Madrid at the end of his loan spell, and we still appear light in that department, with Emile Smith Rowe our only strong option at present.

Unfortunately, we still have some players to offload at present, and while we have already moved to bring in two players already, and are believed to be working hard on a goalkeeper and Ben White’s arrival, I imagine we will have to concentrate on some more outgoings before we are able to bring in another central or attacking midfielder, which could allow rivals to forge ahead in certain areas.

