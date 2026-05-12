Everton joins Arsenal in the race for impressive Brazilian

Arsenal continue to monitor Wesley Franca as the Brazilian full-back continues to establish himself as one of the finest players in his position. Since completing his move from Flamengo to AS Roma during the summer, he has adapted impressively to European football and has shown the quality required to compete at the highest level.

The defender’s performances in Italy have reportedly attracted significant interest from Arsenal, who are considering strengthening their squad at the end of the current campaign. The club’s hierarchy remains determined to improve the team despite already possessing one of the strongest squads in the Premier League.

Arsenal Keen to Strengthen Further

Mikel Arteta has played a major role in Arsenal’s rise in recent seasons and has worked tirelessly to return the club to the top level of English football. The manager is believed to be eager to continue improving his options across the pitch, particularly in defensive areas, and Wesley has emerged as a player of serious interest.

Arsenal understand the importance of maintaining high standards if they are to remain competitive for major honours over the coming years. Although the squad already contains considerable quality, the club remain focused on securing the best available talent whenever opportunities arise in the transfer market.

The Brazilian’s development at Roma has only strengthened Arsenal’s admiration for him. His defensive reliability, athleticism, and attacking contributions have reportedly made him one of the most sought-after full-backs ahead of the next transfer window.

Everton Enter the Transfer Race

As reported by Team Talk, Everton has now entered the race to sign Wesley. The Merseyside club are preparing for an important summer and is believed to be looking at several reinforcements as they attempt to build a squad capable of competing for European qualification.

David Moyes is reportedly targeting improvements to his team, and Wesley has emerged as a player of strong interest. The report also claims Everton admire Ben White, and a potential move for the English defender could open the door for Arsenal to intensify their pursuit of Wesley during the upcoming transfer window.

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