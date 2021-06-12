Everton linked with move for Arsenal goalkeeping target

Everton are claimed to be eyeing a move to sign Neto from Barcelona this summer, a player linked with Arsenal also.

The Gunners remain in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer, with Bernd Leno holding an uncertain future at present.

Andre Onana has emerged as a name strongly linked with an Emirates move at present, but one who was strongly linked with the switch in recent windows was Barca’s Neto, including when MundoDeportivo claimed he had played his last game for the club in May.

The Brazilian is claimed to have grown frustrated with his lack of opprtunities behind Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, and could well push to leave the club.

Everton have now been named by MundoDeportivo as a potential destination for the 31 year-old, who still has two years remaining on his playing deal in Spain.

Barcelona are claimed to be keen to raise funds by selling some squad players this summer, and their fringe players appear to be available for a fair price, which could lead to some deals to be had, and the Blues may well get theirs.

Should Arsenal fail to secure Onana’s signature however, they could well need to look at other targets, and they may well take note of the interest in Neto also.

The Gunners also may believe they are in need of a backup goalkeeper following Mat Ryan’s rerturn to Brighton at the end of his loan spell, and Neto could also fit into tha category.

