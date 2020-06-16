Everton looks to beat Arsenal to Brazilian star as they offer him a contract

Everton has stepped up their chase of Brazilian defender, Thiago Silva as they look to beat Arsenal to the signature of the former Milan man.

Silva will become a free agent at the end of this season as he has been given an extension to help PSG finish their Champions League campaign.

The Brazilian has no shortage of suitors with Arsenal and other top European sides looking to sign him when his contract ends.

Arsenal isn’t the only English team looking to sign him with Everton and Tottenham also linked (The Sun) with a move for him.

A new report in the Express is claiming that Everton is looking to beat Arsenal to signing him, and the Toffees have made an offer to him already.

It claims that Everton has offered him a one-year deal to the former AC Milan defender to be reunited with Carlo Ancellotti.

Ancelotti signed Silva for PSG in 2012 and they enjoyed success together at the Parc des Prince.

Mikel Arteta signed Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari in the last transfer window, but both players joined the Gunners on loan. It is unclear if the club will make their loan deals permanent.

He will also welcome William Saliba back into his team for the start of next season and it remains unclear if a move for Silva makes sense to him because he may have too many centre backs.