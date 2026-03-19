Everton makes their intention about Arsenal target clear

Arsenal are among the clubs interested in securing a move for Iliman Ndiaye, with the Gunners keen to win the race for his signature. The Senegalese forward has established himself as one of the most skilful attackers in the Premier League, earning widespread recognition for his creativity and flair.

His performances have led to increasing speculation that he could join one of England’s top clubs at the end of the season. Arsenal, in particular, are understood to be pushing strongly, viewing him as a player capable of enhancing their already impressive attacking unit.

Arsenal’s Interest and Scouting Plans

The Gunners believe Ndiaye possesses the qualities required to elevate their forward line further. His ability to take on defenders and create opportunities has made him a standout performer, and Arsenal are determined to position itself ahead of rival suitors.

As part of their strategy, the club are expected to continue monitoring his displays closely over the coming weeks. This period of assessment will likely inform any formal decision regarding a potential move at the end of the campaign. Arsenal’s recruitment approach suggests they will carefully evaluate both his consistency and suitability before committing to a transfer.

Everton’s Firm Stance

Despite the growing interest, Ndiaye’s current club appear unwilling to entertain offers. As reported by Football Insider, Everton has no intention of allowing the player to leave when the season concludes. The club reportedly view him as too important to their plans and is determined to retain his services regardless of external interest.

This stance presents a significant obstacle for Arsenal and any other interested parties. Everton’s reluctance to sell indicates that any potential deal would be difficult to negotiate, even if a substantial offer were to be made.

The situation sets up a compelling transfer battle, with Arsenal needing to decide whether to test Everton’s resolve. How the Toffees respond to any formal approach could ultimately determine whether Ndiaye remains at his current club or secures a move to a higher-profile side.