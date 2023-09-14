Everton may have a secret weapon to cause Arsenal problems

Arsenal take on Everton this coming Sunday, and in that match, they’ll be hoping to do something they haven’t done since 2017, which is beat Everton at Goodison Park.

With three wins and a draw, the Gunners come into the game feeling confident that they can finally overcome the Toffees on their own turf.

The Toffees have yet to win this season, and they may be desperate to rectify that against Arsenal. Arsenal will have to be at their best to avoid always dropping points to them as usual.

So which Everton player should the Arsenal team be concerned about going to the game? According to the ex-Everton defender Michael Ball, Sean Dyche should start their new striker, Beto, since he could provide his team with an element of surprise.

Writing for the Liverpool Echo, Ball spoke about Beto. He said, “A really big positive for us is we’ve got options in the forward area right now. When we’re pushing for goals there’s options to come on.

“I’d be happy for Beto to start against Arsenal; he’s showed enough.

“I’ve been really impressed with Beto’s performances, he’s only had two games but he’s got something different than Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The way he holds the ball up, the way he fights, it’s like he enjoys that a lot more.

“He’s new for the opposition, so might have that element of surprise, and that’s what we have lacked for many seasons. Beto’s a different animal to Calvert-Lewin, and that will cause Arsenal problems.”

Beto is one of those strong strikers who is excellent at holding on to the ball and who, if Everton plays to his strengths, may lead them to one of the most devastating attacks; he scored 10 goals in 33 appearances for Udinese last season. If Sean Dyche follows Ball’s suggestion and starts him on Sunday evening, William Saliba and Gabriel will have to be at their best to render him ineffective by denying him any “breathing space”.

Darren N

JustArsenal Show – NEO discusses Arteta’s evolving tactics and discusses whether Kai Havertz could be considered a flop after his four games…

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…