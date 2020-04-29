Everton offers a deal to Arsenal target as they look to tempt him to Merseyside

Arsenal is facing a tough battle with Everton for the signature of James Rodriguez as the Toffees seem hell-bent on signing him claims a report out of Spain.

Mundo Deportivo is claiming that the Colombian will be available for transfer when the window reopens and Real Madrid doesn’t want to risk losing him for free after next season.

He has become a transfer target for Mikel Arteta, who is looking for more quality to add to his midfield.

Rodriguez spent the two campaigns before this one on loan at Bayern Munich, but the Germans didn’t sign him up permanently.

He has played less than 15 times for Real Madrid this season since his return, as Zinedine Zidane doesn’t rate him so much.

The Gunners could get their man for around £35 million, but they face serious competition from Everton.

The Toffees are managed by Carlo Ancelotti, who has already signed the Colombian on at least two occasions.

He also tried but failed to sign him when he was the manager of Napoli and wants a reunion with the player once again.

The same report also claims that they have already lined up a four years deal for him to sign when this campaign finishes.

Arsenal remains the bigger of both teams but Arteta would have to convince the midfielder that he will be better off playing at the Emirates.