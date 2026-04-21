Everton paying attention as chance could emerge for them to sign Arsenal man

Everton have long been linked with admiration for Ben White as uncertainty grows over the defender’s future at Arsenal. The England international could reportedly become available at the end of the season as the Gunners consider changes to their squad ahead of the next campaign.

White has dealt with injury concerns, and Arsenal are believed to want greater consistency from an important member of their defence. Despite that, the defender continues to work hard and remains capable of making a strong contribution whenever selected.

Arsenal Could Reshape Defence

As part of another expected summer rebuild, Arsenal may look to move certain players on in order to create room for new arrivals. White is now being mentioned among those who could depart if the right offer is received.

The defender has been an influential figure since joining the club, offering versatility and composure across the back line. However, competition for places and Arsenal’s ambitions to keep evolving could lead to difficult decisions.

Everton were previously linked with a move during the January window and may revisit their interest once the season concludes. Strengthening defensively is likely to be an important priority for the Merseyside club.

Palestra Link Changes Situation

According to Football Insider, Arsenal’s reported interest in Marco Palestra has made it easier for Everton to pursue White. The report suggests the Gunners see the Italian as a leading option for the right back position in the future.

If Arsenal move decisively for Palestra, it could increase the chances of White leaving as part of a wider squad refresh. A new arrival in that area would naturally create further competition and reshape the defensive depth chart.

Even so, White remains a player of proven quality who could still deliver top performances next season. His experience in the Premier League and ability to play in multiple positions continue to make him a valuable asset.

Arsenal may believe Palestra offers greater long-term development potential, but any decision regarding White is unlikely to be straightforward. Selling an established defender while pursuing promise elsewhere would represent a significant call.

For Everton, the situation could present an opportunity to sign an experienced player who has operated at a high level. Much will depend on Arsenal’s transfer plans and whether formal interest develops in the summer.