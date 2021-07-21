Everton prepares to pay €27m for Arsenal’s Bundesliga target

Arsenal will need to ramp up their interest in Leon Bailey now, otherwise, another Premier League club could bring him to England.

Several news outlets including Mirror Football reported until the last transfer window that Arsenal is interested in a move for the Jamaican.

The Bayer Leverkusen speedster is one of Europe’s exciting attackers and he would add good quality to the current Arsenal squad.

Todofichajes says Leverkusen has opened the door for him to leave them having made him one of the players they can cash in to keep their bank account healthy.

They are now discussing his transfer with Everton who is intent on becoming a top Premier League club under their new manager, Rafa Benitez.

The Toffees have added Demarai Gray to their squad, but they also want Bailey and the report says they are willing to offer as much as €27M for his signature.

Leverkusen wants €35m, but the proposed Everton offer is close enough for them to make a compromise.

Bailey has scored 28 goals and provided 21 assists for Leverkusen in the Bundesliga alone since he joined them from Genk in 2017.

At 23, he has the potential to develop much further and he might enjoy that development if he moves to Arsenal.