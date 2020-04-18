Everton reported to have completed medical with Arsenal target

Everton has beaten Arsenal to the signature of Lille’s Gabriel Magalhaes, according to a report coming out of Italy via media outlet Area Napoli.

The defender has reportedly been on the radar of both English sides for much of this season, with both teams going head to head in their bid to sign him.

Other European sides like Napoli and AC Milan have also been credited with an interest in the player.

Arsenal apparently made him a top target as they look to start next season with a solid defence.

The fans expect Mikel Arteta to completely overhaul his defence in the summer and find a partner for William Saliba who will return from his loan spell in France at the end of the season.

The report claims that the defender has already undergone a medical with the Merseyside team after being granted permission by Lille.

Both teams have agreed on a fee in the region of £20 million plus add-ons, with the player agreeing on £2 million per season as his pay.

The teams are now waiting for the end of the coronavirus pandemic to complete the move.

Arsenal can still hijack the transfer before they restart the season if Mikel Arteta is serious about landing the Brazilian.

But as things stand right now, if the report is to be believed, Gabriel will not be an Arsenal player next season.