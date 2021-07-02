Everton reportedly make bigger offer than Arsenal for Ben White

Everton ready to foil Arsenal’s Ben White party

Everton are trying to put an end to Arsenal’s pursuit of Ben White, according to English news outlet DailyMail.

The Toffees are believed to have acted fast in approaching the Brighton and Hove Albion defender after Rafa Benitez was confirmed as the manager at Goodison Park.

The report further suggested that Everton have held talks with The Seagulls over a £50million transfer for the defender, who is currently involved in the European Championships for England, with £5m available to the south coast club in add-ons, a package that trumps the one offered by Arsenal last week.

The Gunners looked to have won the race for White

Arsenal are confident to sign Ben White from Brighton in the next few days, as reported by @David_Ornstein. Work in progress on final fee, personal terms already agreed. ⚪️🔴 #AFC Anderlecht midfielder Lokonga has been approached by Atalanta – he only wants Arsenal as priority. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2021

The Southeastern club has already rejected two bids from Arsenal, with the first package believed to be £40 million + 5 in add ons. While the second one was closer to Brighton’s valuation at £45 million + 5.

However, Everton are happy to offer the Seagulls are guaranteed fee of £50 (5m on add ons), an offer which can conclude the deal in coming weeks.

After Arsenal realized that signing Sevilla’s Jules Kounde and Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmon Tapsoba would not be viable in this transfer window, they moved in quickly for White.

There was confidence between both the camps that the deal can be reached. Nonetheless, the Gunners could pay for acting slow in getting the deal over the line, with Everton showing serious interest.

Some Arsenal fans have made their feelings heard

Lost a transfer target to Aston Villa. Scenes if we lose out on Ben White to Everton. Pay up and save us the embarrassment @Arsenal 😭😭😭 — WelBeast (@WelBeast) July 1, 2021

That will be a blow to Arsenal, even though they are close to agreeing a deal for Benfica’s Nuno Tavares and Anderlecht’s Albert Sambi Lokonga.

In the reported “summer overhaul” Arsenal are yet to sign a player and have offloaded just one in Dinos Mavrapanos. The wheel needs to start moving if the Gunners want to achieve their summer targets.

The Everton news might have come out from the Brighton’s camp, who might be looking to tempt Arsenal into paying more for their coveted defender.

Things are expected to get clearer today. Let’s see what happens.

