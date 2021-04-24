Everton Review: Another inexplicable, spineless home defeat by Arsenal

That’s seven home defeats this season lovely Arsenal people. Another Arteta masterpiece, where we self-destruct and give away a win to a team that barely did anything to trouble us.

You see the problem with Xhaka at left back? He was easily beaten 1 on 1, yet it still needed Leno to make sure, he’d somehow direct the ball through his gloves into our net. Is this what we sold Emi Martinez for?

Leno is not good enough for this club and has cost us many of our points this season. He even had the audacity to speak about a new challenge . I’d be happy to drive him to another club myself.

I don’t buy any more excuses. We’ve lost 13 games this season. Atrocious hardly scratches the surface of how bad this season has been. If this was Emery or Wenger, they’d be burned alive for such a record.

The problem is, nobody cares. I am full 100% Kroenke out and I sencerely hope that the protest wasn’t a one off thing, because our weakness crawls down from the top. If we had an owner, a CEO or even a footballing director that remotely cared about the success of this football club, Arteta would’ve been sacked already.

But as much as I hate the board, what’s happening on the pitch is just unbearable. The comedy show stopped being funny a long time ago, and if anyone remotely thinks I am in any way enjoying writing this, you are extremely wrong.

There’s nothing quite like Arsenal ruining my vacation from day one. This is beyond the Europa league, the failed super league or anything else. We’ve become a joke team that plays some of the most boring and terrible football I’ve seen, struggling to create chances.

There were some good crosses today, but nobody was there to attack them. Both our strikers are missing and we’re trusting Eddie who’s out of form and will probably be sold. Why not try Balogun or Martinelli? The young players are the only good thing to happen to this football club this season.

But I just cannot forgive another game where it’s clear we aren’t creating anythingh, and we’re only making subs once we’re a goal down. You can see it, I can see it, only on the Arsenal bench there is a fog that makes it hard to see the painful truth.

I know we’re relying mostly on the Europa, but the league games mean something to me. We could’ve caught Everton. If we hadn’t gifted Fulham an easy point in similar fashion we could’ve been chasing Tottenham. Even after all the misery they’ve put us through, there were some things to hold on to. Even using the league games just to give us some form for the Europa League would’ve been nice and we can’t even do that.

These are extremely dark times to be an Arsenal fan. If luck strikes massively with us and we somehow win the Europa League, do you think we’d suddenly turn to a top 4 challenging team with our current performances?

It will be more dust in our eyes. We were deceived by the FA cup before under Wenger when our decline started and now it’s even worse. This will be the second year in a row where we don’t make Europe through the league. Now we’re again hoping a cup competition will do the job.

What will be the target next season? Win the Carabao Cup for a Europa League spot and sleep through the rest of the season? It’s pathetic, but what really kills me on the inside is the disheartening lack of ambition.

Even Tottenham showed more by sacking Mourinho. We are just strolling along like nothing has happened. This is the mud we’ve been dragged to. It’s our level and it’s what happens when nobody is accountable for anything.

I want Arteta and Kroenke packing as soon as possible. Vinai should be freed of his duties as well. And let’s not forget Edu. A great player sure, an invincible! But nowhere near good enough in terms of managing the sporting part of this club.

Inexcusable, unbearable, difficult to watch, classless, spineless and cowardly. This is Arsenal right now. We’re run by a silent, money seeking businessman that has destroyed our values and class off the porch and on it our football has been so dead, but it just as so poetically reflecting the way we’ve been run as a club for more than 10 years!

It hurts. I just wish there was a way those people could pay for the misery they’ve put us through.