Everton set to face off with Arsenal for quality Serie A midfielder

Everton is set to rival Arsenal for the signature of Adrien Rabiot according to a new report.

The Frenchman has been a longtime target of Arsenal and the Gunners also wanted him to join them when he left PSG for Juventus as a free agent in the summer.

However, he chose a move to Turin even though he knew that he would have to fight hard for a place in the first team.

He has struggled to nail down a regular spot in Maurizio Sarri’s team as the Italian continues to experiment with his players.

The latest report via the Express claims that he has become unsettled in Serie A and he is targeting a move to the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta is desperate to bolster his midfield ahead of next season and the Spaniard has apparently made Rabiot one of the players who could join his team.

However, the Gunners will now have to beat Everton to the signature of the former Manchester City trainee.

The Toffees have been targeting a number of high profile players since they named Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager.

The Italian is looking to get the club into the top four and he has been promised money to spend on top players like Rabiot.