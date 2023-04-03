Everton sets a huge asking price for Arsenal target

Everton is prepared to cash in on Amadou Onana, but the Toffees have no plans to sell him cheaply amidst interest from Arsenal.

The midfielder only joined them in the summer, but he has become one of their best players in this campaign.

As early as January, several clubs wanted to add him to their squad, but the boyhood Everton fan did not think about leaving Goodison Park and stayed to help them in their relegation dogfight.

In the summer, regardless of their Premier League status, he is expected to change clubs and Arsenal wants to be his next team.

However, Everton will demand at least £70 million to allow him to change clubs, according to Football Insider.

They believe he is a top player and anyone looking to add him to their squad must be willing to pay top dollar.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Onana has been one of the finest midfielders in the league and the Belgian will be a superb signing for us.

We do not have a combative midfielder who play box-to-box as he does and his arrival will be an upgrade to our options.

However, parting with £70 million to add him to our squad might seem too much.

