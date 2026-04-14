Everton shows interest in Arsenal star who could leave

Cristhian Mosquera only joined Arsenal at the start of the current season from Valencia, yet he is already being linked with a possible departure from the Emirates Stadium. The young defender has provided valuable depth in Arsenal’s defensive unit, offering reliable cover for Gabriel and William Saliba, who remain the club’s first-choice centre-backs.

Arsenal continue to regard Gabriel and Saliba as their primary defensive partnership, and the club are determined to keep both players fit and available throughout the campaign. As a result, opportunities for Mosquera have been limited, although he is working to establish himself within the squad and challenge for more regular involvement.

Competition for Places at Arsenal

Mosquera is aiming to break into the established defensive pairing, but the competition for minutes in his position is extremely strong. Despite this, the Spanish defender remains focused on developing his game and proving his value whenever called upon.

However, reports from Football365 suggest that Everton are monitoring his situation closely ahead of a potential summer move. The report indicates that David Moyes is a strong admirer of the player and views him as a suitable addition to strengthen the club’s defensive options.

Potential Summer Interest from Everton

Everton are reportedly considering Mosquera as one of their priority targets for the next transfer window, with plans to approach the end of the season. Their interest is driven by a need to reinforce their squad with young and promising defensive talent.

Although Mosquera has only recently arrived at Arsenal, the report suggests that a lack of consistent playing time may leave the door open for a departure. Regular minutes at Everton could be appealing from a development perspective, potentially allowing him to gain experience and attract interest from even larger clubs in the future.

For now, Arsenal are expected to continue managing his integration carefully, while Everton’s reported interest adds an early layer of uncertainty to his long-term future in North London.