“So sharp” Everton man picks out Arsenal player for praise

Everton defender Nathan Patterson has named Gabriel Martinelli one of the tough players he has faced since moving to England.

The Scotsman has just moved to the Premier League and is expected to continue developing his career at the home of the Toffees.

Everton is struggling with consistency as a team, but Patterson is developing well, partly because he has been facing top-quality players in the competition.

He admits the quality of opponents in the Premier League is better than his previous competition and names the tough players he has faced.

Daily Record quotes him saying:

“It’s brilliant because at a young age, I’m getting to challenge myself on a regular basis. What a league this is. The best I’ve played against so far is probably Diaz in the Liverpool game at Goodison. That was a proper test, and I felt I did well. But honestly, everyone down here is top quality. In pre-season, I played against Martinelli of Arsenal, and he was so sharp. Everyone is sharp in this league!”

Martinelli can be a nightmare for most defenders who come up against him, and the admission of Patterson could be similar to many in the Premier League.

The Brazilian has matured for much of the time he has spent on the books of Arsenal and will continue to improve as we bid to win another Premier League title.

