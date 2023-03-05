Everton star refuses to comment on Arsenal’s interest

Amadou Onana is one of the bright lights of Everton’s depressing season and works hard in midfield to help them to stay in games.

The midfielder only moved to Merseyside in the summer, but clubs already wanted to sign him in the last transfer window.

It is believed that Arsenal is one of the clubs that wanted to add him to their group two months ago, but the former Lille man remained with the Toffees.

He has now spoken about his future and when asked about the interest from the Gunners, he and his sister, who is also his agent, decided not to give too much away.

Melissa Onana said via Sport Witness: “No comment. We can’t say anything meaningful about the next window either.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Onana has been superb for Everton this season and will almost certainly leave them at the end of the term, even if they are not relegated.

It is good that we are targeting the midfielder because it shows we also recognise a top talent when we see one.

If the Toffees are relegated at the end of this season, the 21-year-old would be even cheaper to add to our squad, so we just need to prepare to beat other suitors to land him.

