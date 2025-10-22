Everton star tipped to shine if he joins Arsenal

Iliman Ndiaye has emerged as one of Everton’s most talented players in recent seasons, and football pundit Pat Nevin believes he has the potential to thrive at Arsenal. The Gunners have a history of working with some of the finest talents available in the transfer market, and over the summer, they reinforced their squad with several quality additions.

Mikel Arteta now faces the challenge of ensuring that his team reaches a new level, a process that involves not only securing victories but also competing for major trophies. Expectations are high, and Arsenal are anticipated to achieve significant success by the end of this season. Nevertheless, even if silverware remains elusive, the club will likely continue to strengthen their squad by recruiting new stars, maintaining the overall quality and depth of the group.

Arsenal’s Potential Move for Ndiaye

Speculation has emerged regarding whether Arsenal could target Ndiaye in the near future. For a reasonable transfer fee, Everton might be willing to part with the attacker, and Nevin has suggested that the Gunners could provide a platform for the player to flourish. He commented on the BBC, saying:

“I often think of players who would be even more impressive playing with better sides, teams who have more of the ball and spend more time in the attacking third. Watching Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye so far this season, I suspect he could do a phenomenal job if he was playing for Manchester City, Chelsea or Arsenal, he is that good. I hope he stays at the Toffees, but they might have to fight off bids from the bigger boys soon.”

Nevin’s remarks underline the potential impact Ndiaye could have if he were to join a club with greater attacking dominance. His skill set, characterised by trickery, creativity, and intelligent movement, would be a valuable addition to Arsenal’s attacking options, providing flexibility and flair in the final third.

Ndiaye’s Appeal and Squad Strategy

Over the past few seasons, Ndiaye has consistently impressed with his performances, establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s most exciting attackers. Arsenal, in their pursuit of maintaining and enhancing squad quality, could see him as an ideal candidate to contribute immediately at a high level. His ability to combine with other forwards and influence matches could complement the existing talents in Arteta’s squad, reinforcing the team’s ambitions both domestically and in European competitions.

Should Arsenal pursue Ndiaye, it would reflect their ongoing strategy of acquiring top talent capable of thriving in a competitive environment, ensuring that the team continues to challenge for major honours while adding fresh creativity and dynamism to the squad.

