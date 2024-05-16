Everton star warns they can spoil Arsenal’s celebrations plans on Sunday

Abdoulaye Doucoure’s message to Arsenal supporters is simple: Do not celebrate beating Everton just yet!

The Everton midfielder has been a key player in the Toffees team that will visit Arsenal on the final day of the Premier League season.

Arsenal supporters expect their team to win the game, especially because that is the least they can do to be champions.

If they win and Manchester City fails to defeat West Ham, Mikel Arteta’s side will be champions.

Most people believe Arsenal will have no problems defeating Everton, who have nothing to play for on the final day of the season.

However, Doucoure believes they could spoil the party at the Emirates before Manchester City’s results are in.

He said, as quoted by Standard Sport:

“Why not [spoil the party]?.

“You have to play your best. That’s true that the world is watching. It’s a good pressure and challenge for us as well because no one gives you anything in the Premier League.

“If we have to be the troublemaker in the Premier League against Arsenal, then why not?”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We truly have to focus on ourselves and ensure we defeat Everton because that will not be an easy game.

We have been in fine form, but our performance against Manchester United was not convincing.

If we do not play well, Everton could shock the fans at the Emirates, so we must avoid complacency.