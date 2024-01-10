Everton tells Arsenal how much Onana will cost them

Amadou Onana is a player that Arsenal is keen on signing this month, and Everton has communicated the asking price for the midfielder.

Since his move to Everton, Onana has earned recognition as one of the top midfielders in the Premier League, making him a desirable target for Arsenal as they seek to enhance their squad.

While there is significant interest in Onana from various clubs across Europe, Arsenal appears to be particularly earnest in their pursuit. Everton, on the other hand, is interested in retaining Onana until the end of the season.

In the event that Arsenal persists in securing his services in this transfer window, a report from Football Insider indicates that the Gunners would need to pay £60 million for Onana’s signature. Everton perceives this figure as reflective of his current market value and deems it a fair deal for parting ways with a key player at this stage of the season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Onana is a superb midfielder who could become our heir to Thomas Partey, but we do not need a new midfielder this month.

We need a striker, which should be our focus in this transfer window, even though it will be difficult to find a world-class solution to that problem this month.

But we must get a goalscorer because it could be the difference in our quest to lift the Premier League trophy.

