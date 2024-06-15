Everton tells Arsenal how much star man will cost

Amadou Onana remains one of the players Arsenal keenly wants to sign as the Gunners prepare for more additions to their squad.

They have been in fantastic form in recent seasons, but they are expected to further improve their team.

The Gunners’ midfield has been a strong part of their side so far, but they are prepared to make it even better.

This is why they have added Onana to their shopping list. The Belgian is also being courted by several other clubs.

Chelsea and PSG are two other suitors who are prepared to add him to their squads, but the Gunners still want to win the race.

Everton knows that many clubs want Onana, and the Toffees are prepared to let him go as long as their asking price is met.

A report in the Liverpool Echo claims they have now set at least £50 million as the ideal price for selling the Belgian.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Onana has been one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League over the last few seasons, and the Belgian is expected to improve further in his career.

If we add him to our group this summer, he would be an ideal replacement for Thomas Partey, who should leave us at the end of next season, at the latest.

