Everton transfer plans could spoil Arsenal’s plan to bring back Dani Ceballos

Everton’s move for Real Madrid ace James Rodriguez might scupper Arsenal’s bid to sign Dani Ceballos, it has been revealed.

The Toffees are closing in on a move for the 29-year-old Colombian star as Carlo Ancelotti eyes a reunion with a player that he managed at Real Madrid and at Bayern Munich.

Rodriguez returned from a two-year loan stint at Bayern Munich at the start of last season, but he was still unable to convince Zinedine Zidane of his worth.

The Frenchman will be happy to cash in on him ahead of the new season as Madrid plan to trim their squad.

Mundo Deportivo reports that Rodriguez is close to sealing a move to Merseyside and when he does leave, he will free up space for Dani Ceballos at the Bernabeu.

Ceballos was sent out on loan to Arsenal because Madrid had one too many midfielders, but if James does eventually leave, Ceballos might be allowed to stay and fight for a place in the club’s first team.

Both Arsenal and Ceballos want their last season relationship to continue (Goal), but the Spaniard has never hidden his desire to be a success at the Spanish capital and he will jump at any chance to play for them.