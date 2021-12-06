Everton v Arsenal Build-up & Predicted Score for Premier League clash

Arsenal will go to Everton today as they look to reclaim fifth spot in the table, with competition for the European places growing.
The Gunners come into the match with the much-better form of the two. Even with our two losses of late, our four wins from our last six PL outings equals their club’s total league wins since the season began.
The Blues haven’t won any of their last eight in the division in fact, with their last win coming against Norwich back in September, and have only scored once from their last four PL fixtures.
Arsenal have two recent losses from away clashes in Manchester and Liverpool, but have been in top form otherwise, and you would have to believe they are likely to claim yet another win this evening.
Everton cannot be taken lightly despite their woes however, knowing that their players will surely begin to fight their way out of their struggles at some point, especially as they draw closer to the relegation zone.
Our biggest worry at present has to be Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s goal drought, having failed to score in any of his last five in the division, and appearing to be lacking in confidence, highlighted by his terrible miss against Newcastle.
I still believe we will win this comfortably even with our woes in attack, with the team playing well otherwise, and am going for a 2-0 win at Goodison Park this evening.
We picked ourselves up after our loss to Liverpool, and I expect a similar reaction today, not that we played particularly badly in midweek at Old Trafford, but every loss comes as a slight hit to the confidence and a positive showing will be what we need.
What are your early predictions for tonight’s matchup?
Patrick
I think we’ll win and the score line will likely make it look like it was an easier game than it actually was.
I’d like to see a high press from the whole team and 4 goals! Most importantly I’m looking for a good FULL 90 minute game from us, not just one good half.
I would like to see the high press also. Not the usual “drop off” into or own third. Useless IMO.
I believe we can take all the points tonight if everyone is on their game, whoever is selected
My prediction however is that for this fixture next season Arteta will be in the home team’s technical area with Brendan Rodgers in ours
Enjoy the game
Now that is a prediction I could get behind FF 👍
FA Cup draw later. We’re ball No.2. Please be kind 🤞
A trip to Goodison with Mike Dean officiating – what could possibly go wrong?
Note to players – I know it’s almost Christmas, but please no more gifts!!!
COYG
I pray its not one of those days where the team not in form wins. Where Everton ends their winless run against arsenal. You know how all this things do play out. Worst case scenario, a player in their team that haven’t score for a long while end up scoring a crucial goal for them today. Oh well.. I hope we win today. The loss to manu still hurt because we could have won that game if we were braver….
A must win … if we lose then my willingness to cut arteta a break til may will have gone … deja bu all over again as I called for his removal last December when it was clear he could not return us to the top tier of epl … so hope for a 2 nil victory .. against a team in free fall this is surely the minimum to expect … but ready for anything less