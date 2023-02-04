Arsenal will travel to Merseyside to take on Everton in what will be Sean Dyche’s first game in charge of his new side.

The Gunners arrive in top form with 13 of a possible 15 points from their Premier League matches since returning from the World Cup, and today should be another ideal opportunity to to move eight points clear of Manchester City.

The Citizens have to come to North London to take on Tottenham on Sunday, a side they have regularly struggle against in recent years, while we have a good record against Everton.

We come into our tie with limited issues. Gabriel Jesus and Mo Elneny aren’t believed to be ready yet, nor is Emile Smith Rowe, while we also have doubts over the availability of Thomas Partey who had to be replaced last weekend. The Ghanaian’s absence can be downplayed however, with Jorginho having signed from Chelsea to potentially line up alongside Granit Xhaka at the heart of the midfield.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale

White Saliba Gabriel Zinchenko

Jorginho Odegaard Xhaka

Saka Nketiah Martinelli

It will be great to see Jorginho hit the ground running, and given that he has strong stats from the current season, I don’t see why he wouldn’t. The Italian has plenty of strong attributes that can boost our side, while the remainder of our team already have the kind of form which could win us points regardless.

Do you expect Jorginho to hit the ground running in red? Do you think Trossard could be in contention to start today?

Patrick

WATCH – The boss talks about Martinelli’s contract, how happy he is that Jorginho has arrived and was the transfer window a success? Also talks about Sean Dyche and our awful record at Goodison Park…….”

