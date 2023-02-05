Everton 1 v 0 Arsenal – Even Champions have off days but we must bounce back quickly

Even potential Champions have down days!

So Gooners get ready for the words “Arsenal have blown it, the title is City’s to win” and more of the same crap that so many people are going to spout after our loss to the Toffees.. (she says shaking her head and raising her eyebrows).

But it could be said that this was always going to happen. With a new manager and new motivation Everton were surely going to see a difference in their results and so it happened in only their first game with Sean Dyche at the helm and unfortunately we were on the end of it!

Going to Everton is a tough test in itself no matter where they are in the table or what time of the season it is.

But having to go to Everton to play them in their first game under their new manager was always going to end in disappointment as it was the worst timing ever.

Under Frank Lampard had we played them it could be argued their game play would be predictable and so we may well have come away with a point if not more especially after their confidence was low and it seemed team spirit was non existent.

But having to play them under a completely new manager, the players would always have a point to prove to show the manager that they can play and get a result and that is what they did.

The loss is not nice of course it isn’t but it also isn’t the end of the world and we always knew it was going to come at some point and after the game it can be said we didn’t show we wanted it enough.

Plus I’d rather lose now than lose to Manchester City. Which of course we may well do as well, but if we don’t pick our socks up and get back to the form that has got us to where we are then we can kiss goodbye to league.

There is of course a long way to go, and as always with this league it is unpredictable and anyone can beat anyone on the day.

Arsenal just couldn’t get out of the blocks fast enough today and I guess Everton had a point to prove and wanted it more. But after our last loss in the league which came to Manchester United we went on a good run of winning games and I hope we can do that once again.

Although if we end the weekend still five points clear I will be very surprised as I cannot see Spurs getting a result against City. I guess it is one time I want Spurs to help us out and get a result but if they don’t we have to keep our heads up and move on to the next game and forget this one as quickly as possible.

Because there is no doubt this title race has more twists and turns to come.

Onwards and upwards we go hey Gooners!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

