Everton v Arsenal Review – Arsenal hang on for narrow win despite dominant display

Well it was certainly an eventful first half with Arsenal going all out to score the opening goal, and after the first 25 minutes the Gunners were well passed double figures for passes in the last third, while Everton had only had one.
The Gunners looked like they were totally dominant as Everton tried to outmuscle our midfield and failed miserably. Gabriel Martinelli scored an excellent goal in the 19th minute after being fed brilliantly by Vieira, but incredibly it was ruled out after a long, very long, VAR check.
It was judged that Nketiah (on the other side of the field) was offside, despite not interfering at all with the run of play, and the ball to Martinelli even came off an Everton player before reaching the Brazilian. Yet another incredible decision by the faceless twats behind the TV screens.
https://x.com/FootbalBastards/status/1703437399194247540?s=20
To make things worse, Martinelli was taken down and had to go off injured minutes later. Trossard replaced him and business resumed with Arsenal playing sweet football but not getting the ball in the net.
Everton finally got their first shot on target in the 42rd minute but otherwise we were totally in control, and will be disppointed to go into the break without a clear lead after having 77% of the possession…
https://x.com/ForTopNews/status/1703444937172459818?s=20
Again in the second half it was all Arsenal in attack but Everton were beginning to increase in confidence, we had a scare when Gabriel got fallen upon and may have got a bang on the head. Immediately Arteta replaced Nketiah with Jesus, and Everton brought on Calvert-Lewin at the same time.
In the 68th minute Saka took Arsenal’s 8th penalty and when it came back to him down the line he pinpointed a pass to Trossard and we finally got the breakthrough. 1-0 to the Arsenal at last!
https://x.com/Prin__ceee/status/1703454265895702549?s=20
It was good to see Arsenal pushing forward trying to increase their lead, and 10 minutes later Odegaard and Saka broke through but our captain couldn’t get past Pickford, and when the ball broke to Vieira his shot was blocked desperately.
Havertz came on with ten minutes to go, which is only right.
The Gunners certainly look more likely to get another with Trossard working well since replacing Martinelli. But the game is never over to the whistle and Everton started pushing men forward to try and equalize, but Raya and the defence were looking good and solid.
He did make one little fumble in the 87th minute but he was being bundled under pressure, his first error I’ve seen in the game so far.
Calvert-Lewin gave us a little scare in the 89th minute, but nothing serious, but it was a relief to see only 4 minutes added on.
And the Gunners hang on grimly for our first win at Goodison Park in 5 years….
Bring on Tottenham next week!
So happy with a another win.
We leapfrog Brentford and go up to 4th.
hopefully we can keep the winning going.
For me a win is a win and 3 points. COYG 💝
Well-planned and highly-cautious setup by Arteta. Trossard is really an accurate shooter
Have to commend Arteta for the game plan. Arsenal totally nullified Everton’s game plan. Very cautious and mature play by Arsenal today. The kind of performances that Arsenal was never known for. This is the biggest change under Arteta imo. Winning such trickier fixtures.
Yeah, Raya almost had nothing to worry about and I liked his ball handling. I was surprised Dyche chose to play Beto ahead of his pacier strikers
Yep Raya was so assured. I felt more secure with Raya on the goal for sure.
But we still missed plenty of good chances, especially one on one near the end, we lacked counter attacking when Everton were overloading. Good point was that we dealt rather easily with Everton press and looked never going to concede. But being title challenger we should have been more effective in that area and form of Saka is of concern. Though he got the assist but we have to give credit to trossard for making that goal happen. Our high ball are still average. We still need more calmness, and overall improvement needed if we to really ditch mancity from that top spot.
What a tough game. Everton were so negative. They deserve the Championship. Well done Leo….what a great goal!
Points on the board. Nice to see Vieira getting some love hopefully Havertz follows a similar trajectory. Trossard getting a goal is great for him and might be important if Martinelli is out awhile. Ticking over nicely.
Great performance that unfortunately did’nt reflect on the score line against a poor and negative football oriented Everton side. PSV next, COYG!!!
Happy to get the monkey off our backs
Is it only me that felt a lot calmer with Raya in goal for the last 20 minutes?
Excellent debut from Raya. Superb performances from Rice Odegaard and Zinchenko meant we bossed the midfield. Trossard looked totally lost on the left wing but what a finish! Saka didn’t beat one player and we missed that. Vieira is so annoying when he disappears like that!
Good win and except in the final third we were pretty good.
Raya’s ball handling and passing skills were very good
I think Trossard is more of a shooter and playmaker than a winger, because he isn’t as pacey as Martinelli
Saka isn’t as good as Martinelli at dribbling, but he seems stronger and taller
3 points and job done. Not much to write home about besides the patience and mental fortitude to focus the whole 90, score a goal, and not give them a sniff at goal afterwards. Finally we win at Goodison so even if it wasn’t vintage, its a fixture we typically lose.
The faster everton get relegated the better, truly awful side for years that need a complete overhaul.
Poor showing against a team with 1 point out of a possible 15, that still hasnt scored a goal at home and in the relegation zone.
Relieved we won but very little about our play gives me confidence at the moment. We are holding possession but still looking very fragile.
If we play like this vs Spurs we’ll be in for a very long day.
Too much possession without purpose; we need to be more direct rather than giving defenders time to set up.
3 points in the end, we’ll done. Unfortunately we are a mere shadow compared to our play last year. We were flashy, slick passing, direct and exciting in attack.
So far we look slow, Saka is too hesitant on the wings; he always stops and kills momentum rather than going at the defenders.
Lastly, Raya looked more composed and in command in goal, a change from Ramsdale. I also thought Vieira was great today, like a new signing
I never understand one point about Arsenal – When we are without a goal, we will hold the ball very nicely, keep it rolling and will have the maximum control. But the moment we will score a goal we will give away the ball to opponent. We will hardly try to keep the ball. Because of the same issue we drew one game this season. Brighton, City and Liverpool they do it smoothly and effectively…
Fantastic, controlled performance. Rice is a Rolls Royce of a player – brilliant from him again!
Raya looked good on the ball, although not tested in the slightest, thanks to our defending.
Hopefully Martinelli isn’t anything too serious.
Nketiah did interfere with the play as he touched down the ball for Viera… nice gritty win. Next up, NLD!
I think you’ll find that the reason Martinelli’s goal was not given was because Nketiah came from an offside position to collect a loose ball that had deflected off of Beto, who had made NO ATTEMPT to play the ball, so offside was probably correct.