Aston Villa v Arsenal Women Form Guide & Score Prediction – Easy win for Arsenal?

There is no doubt that the Arsenal Women boss Jonas Eidevall has had a horrendous amount of injuries to his preferred First XI this season, but considering the problems, the Gunners have still been performing well, which is testament to the managers ability and the togetherness of his squad.

The latest loss was Arsenal’s biggest star Beth Mead, who is likely to miss the whole of the rest of this season with her ACL injury, but this has been tempered with the return of both Leah Williamson and Rafaelle after their own injury problems.

But when we look at the Gunners form, we have still only lost the one game in the whole WSL campaign, and that was to Man United in added time. Arsenal hold 3rd position in the WSL table (due to goal difference with Man United and Chelsea having played an extra game).

Here is Arsenal’s form in the WSL this season…..

Aston Villa, currently sitting 5th in the WSL table have lost 4 of their last 6 WSL games, with their most recent defeat at the hands of Man United. Lioness Rachel Daly who plays the number 9 role to great effect, winning Barclays WSL Player of the Month in September and November having scored 10 goals in the WSL season, is definitely one for our Gunners to watch.

But despite Daly’s goals, Villa’s form has not been as good as they would have liked…

In summary, this should be a reasonably easy game to handle for Arsenal when we look at form this season across the two teams, but Arsenal do need to get their act together on the goal-scoring front whilst building that clean sheet record. Defensively our Gunners are very strong but they do have to become more clinical in front of the goal and increase that shot to goal ratio significantly.

My score prediction for this, the last WSL game for our Gunners until they face Chelsea on 15th January 2023, is:

Aston Villa 0 – 3 Arsenal Women

What are your thoughts on the match? And your score prediction?

Michelle Maxwell

