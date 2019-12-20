Everton vs Arsenal match preview and predicted score

Everton represents a tough last game for Freddie Ljungberg.

Arsenal visit Everton hoping to avoid back to back league losses after their 3-0 defeat to Manchester City last weekend.

The Gunners have just named Mikel Arteta as their new manager, but he won’t take charge of this game so this will give Freddie Ljungberg the chance to leave on a high.

Everton is also under a caretaker manager, but they have enjoyed a better revival of fortune so far as they are unbeaten in 90 minutes in three games under Duncan Ferguson.

Arsenal was very sloppy against City, they look so short of confidence and some players played like there was no game plan.

Arsenal has conceded at least twice in nine of their last 12 games ahead of this match, and it is hard to see that defence getting better overnight.

However, one thing that we have going for us is our own attacking lineup. Nicolas Pepe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Gabriel Martinelli all have the capabilities to find the back of the net if there is service for them.

Everton is not setting the world alight in defence either and is just as vulnerable as Arsenal.

I expect this game to be one of those matches that both teams attack each other freely with goals almost guaranteed.

If we can come away from this game with a draw then that will be satisfactory.

Prediction:

Everton 2-2 Arsenal