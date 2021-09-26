Everton want Arsenal man and will make a move for him in January

Everton remains strongly interested in a move for Ainsley Maitland-Niles and the Toffees will make another move for him in the winter transfer window.

They wanted to sign him in the last transfer window, but Arsenal refused to allow him to join them on loan.

The Englishman was told he was a part of the club’s plan and stayed on for at least another campaign.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at West Brom where he played as a midfielder.

He could secure another January move to Everton, according to Transfermarketweb.

The report claims that the Toffees remain keen to add him to their squad, although he wouldn’t be joining them as a midfielder.

They see him as the ideal replacement for Seamus Coleman at right-back and Rafa Benitez is confident the England international suits his game.

At Arsenal, Maitland-Niles faces competition from the likes of Albert Sambi Lokonga, Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka for a starting spot in midfield.

The club has also strengthened their full-back spot and this could see him struggle to play regularly in this campaign.

A move to Everton increases his chance of regular first-team football, but it remains unclear if Arsenal will sanction a winter transfer for him.