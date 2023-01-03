Video – Every Arsenal goal from 2022-23 Women’s Champions League – Watch all 19…

Every Arsenal goal from 2022-23 UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage by Michelle

Arsenal topped a tricky group in the 2022-23 UEFA Women’s Champions League – watch all NINETEEN of their goals right here.

Great goals from an array of Arsenal players: Caitlin Foord (4), Frida Maanum (4), Vivianne Miedema (2), Beth Mead (2), Lina Hurtig (2), Stina Blackstenius (2), Jordan Nobbs (1), captain Kim Little (1), Mana Iwabuchi (1).

Arsenal Women will face Paris, Roma or Bayern Munich in UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-finals – we’ll find out when the UEFA draw takes place on 10th February, with the first leg matches taking place on 21st/22nd March 2023.

Enjoy Gooners! This is how our Gunners took top spot in their group..

With Eidevall on the hunt to replace Miedema & Mead, due to ACL injuries, we should see goals from who knows in the coming months? Pelova, Debinha, Kuhl? Can’t wait for confirmed updates through the January transfer window!

