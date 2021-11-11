“Every game he plays he’s getting better.” Pundit praises this “outstanding” Arsenal star

Gabby Agbonlahor has become the latest pundit to heap praise on Emile Smith Rowe as the Arsenal midfielder continues his meteoric rise in football.

He only broke into the Arsenal first team last season and has enjoyed such rapid career progress that he is now a member of the senior England national team.

He earned his first call-up this week and has been praised by fans and football lovers who believe it was long overdue.

The hardest thing any footballer can achieve is arguably to earn a place in the England national team, but former Aston Villa ace, Agbonlahor says when you are in top form like Smith Rowe is at the moment you deserve to be named in the squad.

He admits the midfielder has become a favourite of his and he enjoys watching him play.

Asked by Football Insider if Smith Rowe deserves an England call-up, Agbonlahor said: “I think he does.

“He really deserves it, he’s been outstanding for Arsenal. He’s grown on me, every game he plays he’s getting better.

“He’s running with the ball and he’s getting into the box to score goals. When your form is like that, you deserve an England call up.

“There’s a lot of competition for places in that position and when you see a youngster coming through it puts a lot of pressure on the players that are ahead of him.

“It’s fully deserved for Smith Rowe.”

Smith Rowe could have left Arsenal in the summer when Aston Villa wanted to sign him.

However, Arsenal knew they had a top player on their hands and they kept him despite repeated offers from the Villans.

The decision is now paying off, as the youngster is arguably one of the best players in the squad at the Emirates.

His experience with the England national team will motivate him to do better at club level because he knows he needs that to keep his place in the Three Lions squad.