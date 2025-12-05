‘Every hour is going to be very important.’ Arteta gives update on Declan Rice’s fitness

Mikel Arteta maintained his characteristic secrecy when addressing the fitness of Declan Rice during his press conference before the Aston Villa match, a stance many people have come to expect. The situation has drawn significant attention after the midfielder was unable to continue the recent game against Brentford and was substituted. Although he later told a reporter that he felt fine, Arsenal still need to provide further clarity regarding his condition, leaving supporters searching for updates as the club prepares for one of their most challenging fixtures of the season.

Rice’s Fitness at the Centre of Pre-Match Concerns

Arsenal face Aston Villa next and recognise the scale of the test awaiting them. Securing victory would be important for maintaining their ambitions, yet they fully understand the difficulty involved. Villa are enjoying a fantastic run of form and carry considerable momentum into the encounter, which places added emphasis on Arsenal having their strongest possible lineup available. In this context, Rice becomes a particularly significant figure, as he is capable of influencing the outcome through his presence and performance. Supporters, therefore, remain eager to know whether he will be fit to play, especially given the physical demands expected in a match of this intensity.

When questioned on the matter, Arteta chose not to reveal much, instead urging patience while the club continue to assess their midfielder. His measured tone and lack of certainty only served to heighten anticipation among fans who had hoped for a clearer indication of Rice’s availability.

Arteta Leaves the Final Decision Late

As cited by the Metro, Arteta said, ‘Let us see on Rice. I think with all the questions, I am gonna get the answer will be the same. We have another training session in the afternoon. Every hour is going to be very important. So, after that, we will decide who travels.’

His comments suggest that a decision will be taken as late as possible, reinforcing the importance of monitoring every stage of Rice’s recovery before confirming the squad for the trip to Villa Park.