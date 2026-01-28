“Every opponent is very tough” Mikel Arteta is not underestimating Kairat

Arsenal’s Champions League opponents tonight, Kairat, sit at the bottom of the UCL League table, having collected just a single point in all their matches so far. The Kazakhstani side has discovered that competing in the league phase of Europe’s premier competition presents a very different challenge.

Their campaign has not been easy, and they will be hoping to learn valuable lessons and build on their experience for the next season. Simply qualifying for the tournament was an achievement in itself, so few observers will be surprised by the difficulties they have faced so far.

Arsenal’s Expected Dominance

Arsenal, even if resting key players or starting some academy prospects, are on a completely different level to Kairat. The quality and depth of Mikel Arteta’s squad suggest that a routine win is the most likely outcome. Despite this, Arteta is taking care not to underestimate his opponents and is ensuring his team approaches the match with focus and intensity.

Arteta’s Cautious Optimism

He said via Arsenal Media, “Well, obviously, it’s the Champions League, so every opponent is very tough because they are very used to winning. That’s first of all. Obviously, the conditions that they are coming are special because of where they are in the domestic league as well. Looking back at the games that they played against Real Madrid or Inter, for example, I watched both of them. They make it very, very difficult for them. So tomorrow we expect a very similar game. We have to be at our best because we want to win the game again and we’ll go for it.”

Arteta’s remarks underline the respect the Gunners have for Kairat, highlighting the need to maintain intensity and concentration throughout the match. While a victory is expected, the approach demonstrates the professionalism required in the Champions League and the importance of treating every opponent seriously.