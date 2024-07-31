“Every player I know” Sesko hands Arsenal a future transfer boost

Benjamin Sesko has left the door open to move to the Premier League in the future after he turned down Arsenal this summer.

The Gunners did all they could to lure the striker to the Emirates, but he had to decide on his future and after deliberating on what to do, the Slovenian chose to stay at RB Leipzig for one more season.

Arsenal has continued to follow him, hopeful that he will one day make a move to their team.

The striker will now focus on helping his present club achieve success this term, but he is constantly questioned about his surprise decision not to change clubs.

He insists that now is not the time for him to move, and he believes he can develop further at his present club.

However, asked specifically if he fancies a move to the Premier League, Sesko said, as quoted by Sport Witness:

“Every player I know watches Premier League games. In the end, we have to see when I’m ready for something.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sesko is still just 21 and has so many more years to play the game, so we can try to sign him again next summer.

For now, we need to focus on players that can make our team stronger immediately and sign them.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…